PACT research center launched

The Fiji National University and Monash University have launched the world’s first Pacific Action for Climate Transitions (PACT) research center to further address climate change issues.

The center will focus on the critical links between business and climate change and finding real-world solutions for communities at the front lines of our changing environment.

Speaking at the launch, Acting Vice Chancellor of FNU Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba highlighted that the center will deliver a holistic analysis of complex problems.

“The overall mission of this research center is to explore and implement strategies and policies, economic enablers in the Pacific to mitigate and adapt to the imposing challenge of climate change have been rising to the challenge by reducing greenhouse emissions, making infrastructure more resilient, and committing to sustainable development and the goal of a blue economy for the city.”

Monash University’s Professor Paresh Narayan says they will be working with relevant stakeholders and development partners on various projects.

“It will provide policy guidance to policymakers and to civil society groups that are working on climate change issues. And what that will do is that it will ensure that the impact of those policies will be felt much faster and will be able to improve consumer welfare.”

A number of collaborative research projects have already begun under the PACT partnership, looking at enhancing climate resilience and well-being.