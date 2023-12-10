Indigenous Woman at COP28

Lavenia Naivalu (yellow)

It is important to have indigenous women involved in climate change discussions as they are often overlooked by decision-makers.

This sentiment was expressed by Lavenia Naivalu, from Nacula district in the Yasawa Island group, who is the first indigenous, Fijian women, representative of the Pacific Indigenous Community at COP28 in Dubai.

Naivalu does not want to go home empty-handed, as climate change is threatening the islands’ future.

An emotional Lavenia Naivalu has relayed her message to the COP28 President that the Pacific is at a vulnerable state.

“It is our humble prayer sir that you will carry these stories with care and strong resolve to protect our future”

Naivalu stresses the use of fossil fuel must stop for the betterment for everyone.

Meanwhile, Youth delegate from Fiji, Rufino Varea says the inclusion of indigenous people is vital in climate action and dialogue.

“We need more youth inclusion and involvement in the process including indigenous people’s voices to ensure that their needs and concerns are included throughout the discussions.”

COP 28 is in its final day of discussion today and the next event will be hosted by Azerbaijan.