FNU contributes to research network event

Fiji’s global reputation rests on its leadership and advocacy regarding climate change.

This was highlighted by Fiji National University Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba at the 5th Pacific Islands Universities Research Network in the Cook Islands.

Baba says the event is a great networking platform for academics and researchers from different countries to collaborate and find solutions to problems faced by people not only within the region but throughout the world.

She adds together, they can strive to tackle social priorities, promote economic growth and address environmental challenges in the Pacific Islands.

Baba says FNU is committed to accomplishing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, which aligns with Fiji’s Climate Change Bill.

The PIURN was established in 2012 and consists of 14 universities in the Pacific Islands countries and territories to foster extensive cooperation among researchers within the consortium.