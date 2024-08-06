Fiji's climate change fight commended

[File Photo]

Fiji is recognized around the world for its growing contribution to our common efforts, focused on two major global challenges, climate change and addressing human conflicts.

India President Droupadi Murmu says whether it is shaping the global dialogue on climate change or voicing the concerns of the ocean states, Fiji has been contributing immensely to the global good.

She says that India greatly values and applauds the increasingly prominent roles played by Fiji around the world.

Article continues after advertisement

“As a powerful voice of the global South India will keep pushing the developed countries for both climate finance and technology. We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Fiji for climate justice.”



India President Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu hopes that Fiji will soon formally join the global bio-fuel alliance.

She says India emerges strongly on the global stage which stands ready to partner with Fiji according to its priorities to build a stronger and resilient nation.