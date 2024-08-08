Climate change threatens traditional livelihoods

The village of Nukutocia in Levuka, Ovalau continues to grapple with the profound impacts of climate change, witnessing a notable decline in seafood catch, rising sea levels, and reduced soil fertility.

Village Headman Maikeli Tamani states that since the devastation of Cyclone Winston in 2016, the village has undertaken significant efforts to build resilience against future climate events.

In response to the cyclone’s destruction, which left over 20 homes in ruins, Tamani says villagers have adapted by constructing more durable, cyclone-resistant houses.

Article continues after advertisement

The new structures, he states are designed to withstand the inundation of seawater during high tides, ensuring the safety and stability of their homes.

“We are fully dependent on the sea as we were before and so we have resorted to other means of earning and it is even hard to find the usual seafood delicacies. However, people in our village are very resilient and we have managed to rebuild back our homes after Winston and now we are a climate resilient community.”

Tamani also reveals that climate change has also affected the village’s traditional reliance on seafood as a primary food source and a means of income.

The once-abundant supply of seafood delicacies has dwindled, presenting a significant challenge for the community.

He says the villagers have had to adapt to these changes by seeking alternative sources of sustenance and income.

Tamani adds that village leaders are now focusing on educating residents about climate resilience and sustainable living practices.

He adds that collective efforts with governmental and non-governmental organizations aim to provide the necessary resources and training to help the community adapt to the changing environment.

Through these initiatives, Nukutocia is working towards a future where the villagers can thrive despite the challenges posed by climate change.