Climate change challenging way of life: McAnulty

Pacific-to-Pacific exchanges, in humanitarian response, serve to strengthen the bond between people and nations.

While visiting the Togalevu Village outside Lami, New Zealand’s Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty, says the escalating impacts of climate change-related events demand united action among all nations.

McAnulty says Fiji and New Zealand stand together to acknowledge the critical nature of the challenges before us.

He adds that they recognize that the consequences of inaction are severe; therefore, it is vital to cooperate, share knowledge, and build capacities among disaster risk management and climate change adaptation.

“Climate change is challenging our way of life here and in New Zealand. I was keen to come and see somewhere that was being impacted in front of our eyes, and I’m very grateful for that opportunity.”

McAnulty says Fiji and New Zealand will work closely on resilience preparation or disaster management.

He adds that part of resilience is assisting those communities that need help now as well as those that can prepare, adapt, and move forward.