CID questions Saneem

Former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem

Former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem is being questioned at the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters in Suva.

Saneem was seen arriving at the CID headquarters this afternoon with lawyer, Devanesh Sharma.

The former SOE was first questioned last week by CID officers in relation to a report filed by Acting SOE Ana Mataiciwa last month.

Police Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions Sakeo Raikaci earlier confirmed that Saneem is being questioned on allegations of abuse of office and the use of forged documents.

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was also questioned today in relation to the complaint by Mataiciwa.



Police confirm the questioning has been suspended for Sayed-Khaiyum.