Chinese Youth Association celebrates Year of the Dragon

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, members of the Chinese Youth Association paraded through the streets of Suva City to ring in the auspicious Year of the Wood Dragon, celebrated every February 10th with great enthusiasm and color.

The talented youths from the Chinese Youth Association spared no effort in showcasing the uniqueness and significance of this cultural extravaganza.

Phina Liao, a representative from the Chinese Education Society, shares the significance of this year’s celebration.

“This year is the Year of the Dragon so basically represents strength, power and resilience as well. So in this year the Chinese community has organized an event which is tomorrow. We have formalities of course, we have games, prizes and as well as the sports activities that going to happen afterwards.”

René Wong, President of the Chinese Youth Association, emphasizes the importance of the New Year and its association with growth, strength, and positive change.

“Every year we celebrate the Chinese New Year and we go throughout Suva City to celebrate with the community.”

Vodafone Head of PR and Sponsorship, Adriu Vakarau, emphasizes the importance of acknowledging and celebrating Fiji’s multiculturalism by joining in the festivities of the Chinese community.

“For us here in Fiji, we are multiracial country and it’s important that we acknowledge and celebrate with our Chinese friends who have made Fiji their home. Today they are celebrating it so here at Vodafone Fiji we have invited them to bless us here too.”

The Chinese Youth Association aims to promote their cultural heritage to Fijians through traditional performances such as dragon and lion dances and martial arts demonstrations.