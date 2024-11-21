Chinese Exhibition begins, Ambassador says biggest trade show in Pacific

The Vodafone Arena today hosted the largest Trade Exhibition of the People’s Republic of China.

And Chinese Ambassador Zhou Jian says they hope to hold more trade shows as a medium to help improve relations in Fiji and the Pacific.

The Ambassador says he hopes that this platform will drive more development for both countries.

The exhibition features 30 Chinese companies.

Chinese vendors are exhibiting goods such as general machinery, power equipment and home appliances that Fijian businesses can explore and learn more about.

Today is the first day of the Trade Exhibition and it will end on Sunday.