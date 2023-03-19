China will provide renewable energy facilities

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian

Helping Fiji address climate change issues is a priority for the Chinese government.

The Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, has reassured that China will continue to support Pacific Island Countries, including Fiji, to combat climate change.

Jian says they will provide more renewable energy facilities to Fiji.

“It is a priority for China-Fiji cooperation and China-PIC cooperation. We support PIC countries, including Fiji, to combat climate change.”

Jian says they will have more coordination in the area of national affairs to help Fiji improve their capacity to respond to climate change.