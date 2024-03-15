China to assist Fiji in mitigating climate change

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, recognizes that Fiji is facing an ongoing battle with climate change.

Jian says China has pledged ongoing assistance and support for Fiji’s capacity-building efforts in climate change mitigation through South-South cooperation.

This support includes the provision of climate change supplies via the China-Pacific Island Countries Climate Action Cooperation Center, as well as the cultivation of skills in the field of climate change within Fiji.

“Climate change poses its most urgent challenge for Fiji. So China will continue to provide assistance and support to Fiji to mitigate climate change through its South-South cooperation and provide Fiji with climate change supplies.”

The Ambassador says initiatives to promote the use of renewable energy are underway to assist Fiji in achieving green and low-carbon development.