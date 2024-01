Tukana [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are calling for assistance in identifying a child who was seen on the Raiwaqa Bus heading to Suva alone.

Police say the child was brought to the Raiwaqa Police Station where officers are looking after him.

The child says his name is Tukana.

Fijians have been requested to call Raiwaqa Police Station on 9905403 so that the child is reunited with his parents or guardians.