Child allegedly injured in domestic violence incident

A two-year-old child has allegedly sustained injuries during a domestic violence incident.

Chief of Crime ACP Livai Driu says a report was lodged at the Navua Police Station regarding a child who sustained injuries after she was allegedly assaulted during an argument between her parents.

It is alleged that during the dispute, the suspect threw a punch at his wife, which accidentally landed on his two-year-old daughter, resulting in injuries.

ACP Driu says the incident is unfortunate and is reminding everyone that violence is never a solution to any problem.

He stresses that many innocent victims are impacted physically, emotionally, or psychologically due to such incidents.

An investigation is underway into the matter.

ACP Driu is urging the public to resolve their issues amicably, as the consequences of any violent acts can greatly impact the victim, families, and society.