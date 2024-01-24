Chaudhry accuses Rabuka of Constitutional bias

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry has leveled accusations against Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka asserting that he selectively applies the Constitution to suit his actions while disregarding it when inconvenient.

Chaudhry made these remarks in light of the recent dismissal of Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

Chaudhry contends that constitutional provisions were neglected in the appointment of senior positions in the legal and judicial services, alleging the selection of disqualified individuals.

The former Prime Minister expresses public disillusionment stating that the Coalition government seems to be following a path akin to if not worse than the FijiFirst government.

While acknowledging the Prime Minister’s authority to hire and fire ministers, Chaudhry emphasizes the fragility of the coalition and urges cautious handling of arising situations.

He also stressed the importance of adhering to the rule of law and cautions against allowing political considerations to override constitutional provisions.

Referring to recent corruption allegations within Cabinet, Chaudhry questions the PM’s handling of the case highlighting potential double standards.

He notes the lack of accountability, transparency and the absence of a ministerial code of conduct expressing concern about reports of institutionalized racism within certain government quarters.

The Fiji Labour Party Leader also accuses government ministers of self-enrichment enjoying privileges while Fijians grapples with low wages, high living costs and a 15 per cent VAT on all goods and services.

Questions regarding the concerns raised by Chaudhry has been forwarded to the PM and he is yet to respond.