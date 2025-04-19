Calls grow for return to constituency voting

A Suva resident has called for a return to constituency-based representation.

She cited a growing disconnect between Members of Parliament and the people they are meant to serve.

Speaking during public consultations in Nasinu, she expressed concern about the effectiveness of Fiji’s current electoral system, stating that voters are no longer adequately represented.

She said the lack of direct constituency ties makes it difficult for citizens to identify or hold their MPs accountable.

While proud of her Fijian identity, the resident said her past election choices were motivated by a desire for change rather than party loyalty.

She revealed that she had opted against voting for her preferred female candidate in the last election because she believed the party lacked the strength to form government, instead backing a more influential party to unseat the incumbent.

Criticising the party-list voting system, she advocated for the reinstatement of individual constituency seats.

She recalled a time when general electors had a dedicated seat in Parliament and said that even one seat gave communities a voice,something she believes is lacking under the current model.

The resident also raised concerns about the transparency of electronic vote counting.

She questioned the security of digital platforms and called for greater public assurance that the system cannot be manipulated.

On prisoner voting, she expressed firm opposition, stating that individuals convicted of serious crimes should lose their right to vote and should not be allowed to return to positions of leadership. She shared the same view on patients from mental institutions, warning against the political exploitation of vulnerable groups.

She further proposed mandatory drug testing for all aspiring parliamentarians, arguing that individuals with a drug history should not be allowed to represent the public.

According to her, the credibility of the national legislature depends on the integrity and discipline of its members.

On women’s political participation, the resident said political parties must do more to recruit and support female candidates. However, she stressed that women must also take the initiative to contest elections. She rejected the idea of tokenism, calling instead for merit-based representation.

To improve accessibility during elections, she recommended including candidate photos and ID numbers on ballot papers to assist illiterate voters.

She also questioned the ban on party symbols and T-shirts on polling day, saying voters should be allowed to confirm candidate details before casting their ballots.

Regarding parliamentary structure, she proposed that the number of seats be based on constituency population sizes.

She said this would ensure MPs visit settlements and villages regularly and address local concerns more effectively.

Finally, she questioned the legitimacy of the 2013 Constitution, stating that many aspects of Fiji’s current legal and political framework remain unclear.

She called for greater public education about the constitution, especially given its origin during a time of political upheaval.

The resident urged leaders to listen to the people and implement systems that strengthen democracy, representation and accountability.

These comments were made during the Fiji Law Reform Commission’s recent public consultations on the review of the Electoral Act 2014, the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013, and the Electoral Act 2012.





