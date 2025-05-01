Calls grow for reserved parliamentary seats for women

Support continues to grow for the proposal to increase and reserve a fixed number of seats for women in parliament, as they have more courage than male MPs.

During the Electoral Law Reform Commission’s public consultations in Savusavu, participant Eremasi Baleiserea emphasised the importance of women’s voices in parliament.

He says that this highlights the need for balanced representation and increased public trust in national decision-making.

He notes that women often express concerns and raise issues more confidently than their male counterparts, and community members, especially women, children, and the elderly, feel more comfortable and open when sharing issues with a female leader.

“If you have been following parliament for the past ten years, I believe that our women are the only ones who have the guts to talk straight in parliament; they raise issues on point, so there should be more representation of women in parliament.”

Baleiserea proposed that up to 15 seats be reserved specifically for women to ensure their consistent participation in national governance.

Currently, there are five women serving as Members of Parliament however, there is hope that this number will increase in the next general election.

