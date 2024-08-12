Calls for increased investment between India and Fiji

The Secretary East of India’s Ministry of External Affairs Shri Jaideep Mazumdar highlights the potential for increased investment and tourism between Fiji and India.

He adds despite Fiji being a major tourist destination, the number of Indian tourists remain low, with only a few thousand visiting out of the 929,000 total tourists last year.

Mazumdar is calling for more efforts to tap into the tourism potential and strengthen bilateral relations.

He adds with the right investments and cooperation, their bilateral relationship could grow stronger, benefiting both nations economically and culturally.

Mazumdar also stresses the need to promote Fiji’s tourism in India.

“They know that it has a large population of Indian origin. But apart from that, they don’t know about the beauty of the place or the facilities, the lovely hotels that you have, which are not well known. So, I think we can certainly partner with your High Commissioner in promoting Fijian tourism.”

Mazumdar says they are taking part in high-level discussions to facilitate tourism investments in Fiji.