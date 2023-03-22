Called to Serve: Rabuka

Sitiveni Rabuka with some of Taveuni’s 236 civil servants gathered at Waiyevo Hospital. [Source: Twitter]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka promised the people of Cakaudrove that they will serve to the best of their ability.

Rabuka was responding to the call made by the Turaga Bale na Tui Cakau, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu to the seven Members of Parliament who were part of the traditional celebration in Somosomo.

“Go and do all the good you can, for all the people you can. At all the times you can and all the ways you can. As long as you ever can.”

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka adds that they were already called to serve by the supporters who voted them in and the Turaga Bale na Tui Cakau is their witness encouraging them to serve with honor and dignity.

Service of others is the calling of all civil servants. A message I stressed while meeting some of Taveuni’s 236 civil servants gathered at Waiyevo Hospital. I wish the DO Taveuni and his team well. pic.twitter.com/AD3IdtW2Jn — Sitiveni Rabuka (@slrabuka) March 22, 2023

The nine MPs who were part of the celebration were inspired by the call to serve by their paramount chief.

Service for the people and the nation is what we do. Such words of wisdom from @RatuLalabalavu as I together with some members of cabinet and people of the province join our high chief celebrating our success at the recent general election in chiefly Somosomo village in Taveuni. pic.twitter.com/3x2M11PDXP — Sitiveni Rabuka (@slrabuka) March 21, 2023

The MPs included Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo, Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Lalabalavu, Assistant Minister for Home Affairs Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure, Assistant Minister for Rural, Maritime Development and Disaster Management Jovesa Vocea, and Opposition Member Brigadier General (retired) Iowane Naivalurua.