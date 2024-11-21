Call for women, youth in politics

Women and youth make up almost half of the population, yet their representation in decision-making roles particularly in Parliament and local government remains underrepresented.

This has been stressed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica while officiating at the Training Program for Women and Youth Prospective Election Candidates for the Local Government Election in Fiji.

He said that in 2018, women held 20 per cent of seats in Fiji’s Parliament. In the 2022 election, 345,240 women registered to vote with 238,389 casting ballots, outnumbering men.

However, only six of 54 women candidates were elected, making up 11% of officials and receiving eight per cent of the total votes.

“Research shows that women leaders prioritize healthcare, education, and social welfare by institutionalizing initiatives like the former Speaker, now the President of Fiji has done, continuously pushing efforts to amplify women’s voices in Parliament. This can create a more inclusive governance that reflects the needs of all our citizens.”

Kamikamica highlighted that youth involvement in democracy is crucial as it demonstrates the power of young people in driving innovation and progress, emphasizing that governance is not limited by age.

He added that the training workshop aims to equip aspiring leaders with the skills and confidence to navigate the complexities of campaigning, public engagement and governance.

This, the Minister said fosters capable candidates who can contribute to stronger and fairer democratic processes for a better Fiji.

He also noted that the government is committed to promoting greater participation of women and youth in politics through partnerships like the US government’s Democracy Delivers initiative.