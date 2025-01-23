Cabinet endorses Critical Bridges Project

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Cabinet has endorsed the World Bank Group’s loan financing agreements for the $117.8 million ‘Fiji – Critical Bridges Resilience Project.’

The financing will be provided through the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association.

The loan will fund the replacement of four critical bridges identified by the Fiji Roads Authority, with detailed engineering designs already in place.

Article continues after advertisement

The bridges include Lami Bridge at Suvavou, Medraukutu Bridge at the Lami Cement Factory, Sabeto Bridge at the Sabeto River, and Viseisei Bridge between Nadi and Lautoka.

The replacement project will be co-financed by the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank Group, and the Fijian Government.

Cabinet has already approved the financing agreement with the ADB for this project.