Cabinet approves review of Veterinary Surgeons Act

The Cabinet has approved the review of the Veterinary Surgeons Act of 1956.

The review is to better position the development of Fiji’s veterinary services to drive a strong, productive, and resilient livestock industry.

It is intended that the review will facilitate the establishment of the Veterinary Statutory Body (VSB) and the formation of the Fiji Veterinary Services Council (FVSC) to expedite the preparation and delivery of veterinary registration.

Once the review is complete, the report and draft bill will be tabled in Cabinet for consideration.