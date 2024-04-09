Cabinet approves minimum wage review

Cabinet has given the green light to assess the National Minimum Wage (NMW) and the ten Sectoral Minimum Wage Regulations.

This review will also entail suggestions for new job classifications within the existing WRs.

According to a statement released by the government, local consultants have been appointed for the task with their findings to be presented to the Cabinet for evaluation.

The current national minimum wage stands at $4 across ten sectoral industries and this came into effect on January 1, 2023.