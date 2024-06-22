Cabinet approves execution of MOS with Australia

[File Photo]

The cabinet has approved the execution of a Memorandum of Sale with the Australian Government.

This is for the acquisition of fourteen Protected Mobility Vehicles to support the Republic of Fiji Military Forces deployment on United Nations peacekeeping missions.

The UN requires Troop Contributing Countries to bring their own equipment and mobility support to meet the standards required for deployment to UN peacekeeping missions.

Article continues after advertisement

The acquisition of PMVs will enhance Fiji’s ability to participate in global peacekeeping.

PMVs provide increased protection for deployed troops in hazardous environments and significantly mitigate the risk of injury and loss of life.