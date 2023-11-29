Cabinet approves amendment the legislation governing Mahogany Industry

[File Photo]

Cabinet has approved to table a Mahogany Industry Development (Amendment) Bill 2023 for parliament at a recent meeting earlier this month.

This Bill amends the Mahogany Industry Development Act 2010 and designates the Minister for Forestry to chair the Mahogany Industry Council (Council).

It designates the Minister for Forestry as the Minister responsible for administering the Mahogany Industry Development Act 2010.

The bill will be tabled at a sitting of Parliament by the Attorney General.