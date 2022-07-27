Business picks up post pandemic

Manager Retailer, Amit Khatri.

Garment Retailer S.Nagindas says business has picked up post-pandemic.

Manager Retailer, Amit Khatri says the only challenge now is the delay in shipment of their products to fill their retail shops around the country.

Khatri says they are working out ways to help cushion the delays.

“The borders are open, only the logistics is our issue at the moment. So the shipping is not coming on time and this is a real challenge and the fuel prices going up, the cost of living is increasing and the cost of manufacturing in increasing and a lot of things just because of the oil, you can see the prices are going up so that is the biggest challenge for this year.”

Khatri says they are also working on three new investments that will cost $5million as they work to expand their services around the country.

S.Nagindas has over eight stores around the country with a new shop to open soon in Nausori and Labasa.