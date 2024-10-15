Business Council members updated on development progress

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica has updated the members of the Australia Fiji Business Council on the developments undertaken in Fiji.

These developments Kamikamica says being done in areas of trade, economic diversification, ease of doing business, MSME development, digitisation, tourism, infrastructure, housing, renewable energy and legislative advancements.

Kamikamica met the Business Council members during a breakfast meeting in Sydney, Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister also discussed the entry of Google, which he says will enhance opportunities in Fiji and the Pacific and create employment for our people.

The meeting provided a platform for Council members in Australia to directly engage with the Deputy Prime Minister on issues of national interest.

Discussions were focused on Regular Bilateral Dialogue, Commercial Kava Pilot, Shipping and Quarantine and VISA matters.

A meeting has been scheduled in Suva for the first quarter of 2025 to have regular bilateral dialogue on business and economic issues in accordance with Article 8.3 of the Australia Fiji Trade and Economic Relations Agreement.

Port relocation and development were also discussed with the Council members requesting Government to provide updates to Australia and investors.

The Deputy Prime Minister reassured investors and Council members that Immigration Department system is now automated.