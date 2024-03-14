Building sector sees uptick in activity

[File Photo]

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics released data indicating a positive trend in the construction sector for 2023.

It says over 1,700 building permits were issued in 2023, representing a 38% increase compared to 2022.

The total value associated with these permits reached $306.4 million, reflecting a slight 0.2 percent increase from the previous year.

The FOBS report also highlighted a rise in completed construction projects.

A total of 691 completion certificates were issued in 2023, signifying a 25.9% increase.

The combined value of these completed projects amounted to $122.6 million, showcasing a significant 39.9% growth compared to 2022.