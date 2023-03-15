Budget to prioritise education needs

The education sector will be prioritized in the 2023-2024 National Budget.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad highlighted this during his visit to schools damaged by Tropical Cyclone Yasa in Vanua Levu today.

Professor Prasad says this because these damages were extensive and there has been a bit of delay in the reconstruction of this infrastructure.

He says they need to swiftly respond to this problem, as some of the students in these schools have resorted to staff quarters as their hostel.

Professor Prasad says as the Ministry responsible for the reconstruction of schools damaged by TC Yasa, they take responsibility and apologize for the delay caused by previous administrations.

He says the People’s Coalition Government considers this a priority area, and they will ensure that no one is left behind in Vanua Levu.

Professor Prasad says they would like to further strengthen their collaboration with individuals and communities, as they are the ones who have first-hand experience and information about challenges on the ground.

He says the two-day visit aims to identify key priority areas to be considered by the government in the upcoming 2023–2024 national budget.

The Minister is expected to visit government facilities in Seaqaqa, Labasa, and Wainikoro tomorrow before returning to Viti Levu.