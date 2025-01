Body found in Naodamu, Labasa

Police have retrieved a body from an empty residential lot in Naodamu, Labasa, this morning.

The deceased was found motionless on the spot with no visible cuts.

The place is known to be a drinking spot in the area.

Details of what transpired at the scene is unclear at this stage.

However, forensic officers and police are currently at the scene as investigation continues.