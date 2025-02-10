Better waste management for western division

[ FilePhoto ]

A major step in improving waste management in the Western Division has been taken with a new agreement for a sanitary landfill and the rehabilitation of four open dumpsites.

The Asian Development Bank and the Ministry of Local Government signed a Transaction Advisory Services Agreement to address urban waste challenges.

The project will develop a sanitary landfill and rehabilitate dumpsites in Sigatoka, Lautoka, Ba, and Rakiraki.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Local Government, Seema Sharma, says the initiative aligns with urban development plans and is essential for cleaner cities.

ADB Country Director Aaron Batten calls the project crucial for sustainable development, introducing innovative waste management solutions.