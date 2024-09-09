Batirerega is Fiji’s first registered female surveyor

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection Fiji / Facebook]

A significant advancement of women in the field of surveying in Fiji has been achieved with Vilimaina Batirerega becoming the first ever registered female surveyor in the country.

Her appointment was announced at the 2024 Fiji Institute of Surveyors Annual Conference.

The Ministry of Women says this is a remarkable achievement and has paved the way for the future generations of women in this traditionally male-dominated profession.

Article continues after advertisement

It says the Batirerega’s leadership will inspire others to break barriers and pursue their dreams, contributing to a more inclusive and equitable society.