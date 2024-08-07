Bansod cops jail term

Anirudha Bansod

Former Post Fiji Chief Executive Anirudha Bansod has been sent to jail.

Magistrate Yogesh Prasad sentenced him to a year and six months imprisonment effective today.

Bansod has been found guilty of abuse of office and general dishonesty causing a loss by the Suva Magistrates Court.

Bansod had provided false confidentiality and conflict of interest declaration for the tender of the design, development and implementation of the Post Fiji Mobile Application in 2022.

