Bainimarama criticizes Fiji's international stance

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [File Photo]

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has criticized Fiji’s recent intervention at the International Court of Justice.

The government had decided to submit a written statement in support of the Israeli occupation of Palestine, including East Jerusalem.

Bainimarama argues that this stance not only undermines the nation’s longstanding legacy as peacekeepers but also insults the intelligence of every Fijian.

Article continues after advertisement

He claims that this position is not even advocated by Israel itself.

He also claims that this reveals a concerning truth about Fiji’s international representation being held captive by a misguided few, potentially damaging the country’s reputation on the global stage.

Bainimarama believes that aside from contradicting Fiji’s historical commitment to neutrality, peacekeeping, and the principles of self-determination and decolonization, the intervention also undermines the nation’s firm stance on the rights to independence and statehood.

He warns that such a stance not only jeopardizes Fiji’s role as a neutral peacekeeper but also erodes its moral authority to advocate for freedom and self-determination in future international affairs.

Bainimarama also believes in the importance of consistency in supporting statehood and independence, cautioning against selective approaches that could weaken Fiji’s advocacy efforts on these fundamental issues.