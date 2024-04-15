Ba woman charged for alleged fraud

The Fiji Police MPAiSA Task Force has charged a woman for allegedly dishonestly obtaining financial advantage.

The accused from Navatu, Ba is alleged to have on the 21st day of June 2023, dishonestly obtain $900 from the victim whom she had been communicating with through Facebook.

The accused was communicating under the pretext that she was staying in Labasa and needed the money to travel to Tavua, so she could marry the victim.

The victim sent $900 which she later withdrew in Ba, and subsequent attempts made by the victim to contact the accused were futile, as she had switched off her phone.

She has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception and will be produced at the Ba Magistrates Court today.