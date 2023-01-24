Australian Prime Minister lauds Bainimarama's accomplishments

Albanese thanked Bainimarama for his contribution to the close and productive partnership between the two countries. [Photo: AFR.com]

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has written to Opposition leader Voreqe Bainimarama to acknowledge his service during his tenure as Prime Minister.

Albanese thanked Bainimarama for his contribution to the close and productive partnership between the two countries.

He says Bainimarama led Fiji through a challenging period as it restored democracy, recovered from successive cyclones, and managed the impacts of COVID-19.

He says Australia was proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Fiji to support the government’s work to rebuild, reopen, and keep the people of Fiji safe.

The Australian Prime Minister says Australia is immeasurably grateful for the contribution of Fijians who assisted Australian communities during bushfires and floods.

Albanese thanked Bainimarama for his leadership in helping restore and strengthen the unity of the Pacific Islands Forum at a time when the forum is more important than ever.

He also acknowledges Bainimarama for his global advocacy and leadership on climate change.

He says Bainimarama elevated the voices of Pacific Island countries on the need for ambitious action on climate change.