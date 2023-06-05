Australia backs Fiji’s National Action Plan

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Australian Government has pledged its support for Fiji’s National Action Plan (NAP) aimed at combating violence against women and girls.

Australian Ambassador for gender equality, Stephanie Copus Campbell, expressed her backing for the implementation of the NAP program during the launch, shedding light on the challenges Australia faces in terms of domestic violence.

During the event, Campbell emphasized that violence against women and girls is a universal issue that should not be accepted but rather condemned across the globe.

Article continues after advertisement

“In Australia, 1 out of 3 women experienced violence, physical violence and 1 out of 5 experience sexual violence. On average 1 woman is killed every 10 days. So with these, I am extremely pleased today to announce that the Australian government has emitted 4 million dollars to Fiji for the implementation of the plan.”

The Australian Government, recognizing the urgency and gravity of the matter, has indicated its support for the implementation of Fiji’s NAP.

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya reaffirmed the Coalition Government’s unwavering commitment to achieving the objectives outlined in the plan.

Fiji’s National Action Plan operates across 13 key settings, covering all sectors of life in which women are involved.