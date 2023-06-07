ASPA works with IATA on brain drain issues

The Association of South Pacific Airlines (ASPA) has acknowledged the urgent need for airlines to counteract the attrition of their valuable employees.

Secretary General David Tohi says recognizing the gravity of the situation, ASPA is spearheading efforts to address the issue head-on.

Tohi says the allure of overseas airlines, which often offer better remuneration packages and career prospects, poses a significant threat to the Pacific Airlines talent pool.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it is not surprising, therefore, that airlines are taking proactive measures to mitigate these losses and safeguard their operations.

“So we put together a proposal with IATA (International Air Transport Association) to come up with a three-year training plan for the airline members. At the moment, that proposal is to seek funding to see if they can support the islands with funding for us to move ahead with the training.”

Tohi says by aligning their efforts, ASPA and IATA are actively working towards securing a sustainable future for the Pacific aviation industry.