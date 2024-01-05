Appointments are only until elections

Local Government Minister, Maciu Nalumisa

Special Administrators will only oversee the transition heading into the Municipal Elections.

Local Government Minister, Maciu Nalumisa says the appointment of these administrators are only up until the elections.

Nalumisa says they are planning to issue the writ of elections for the municipal council elections in the first quarter the next financial year.

Article continues after advertisement

In the meantime, the administrators have started work in different cities and towns.