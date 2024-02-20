Application to release GR President Kim denied

Grace Road President Daniel Kim

Lautoka High Court Judge Justice Anare Tuilevuka has ruled against the application for the release of Grace Road President Daniel Kim and senior member Sung Jin Lee.

The decision came amidst a backdrop of legal complexities and contested claims surrounding the arrests of the two individuals. Kim and Lee, who were detained in September and October last year respectively, sought release based on allegations of being apprehended without the production of removal orders or notices of detention.

However, Justice Tuilevuka’s ruling highlighted a different perspective, citing ongoing legal proceedings and the need for constitutional redress.

The essence of Justice Tuilevuka’s decision lies in the existing constitutional redress application before Justice Lyone Senevirante, which he deemed pertinent to address the issues at hand.

The Judge emphasized the importance of allowing the designated legal channels to adjudicate such matters, urging restraint in premature interventions.

Justice Tuilevuka also in his ruling stated that Kim strongly opposes being removed from Fiji and that if he is released his movement can be controlled.

The judge also highlighted the respondents affidavit in opposition stating that the Permanent Secretary for Immigration Mason Smith refuted claims made by Kim and Lee that no removal order or notice of detention was given when they were taken into custody.

Justice Tuilevuka stated that according to Smith documents were provided.

The case will be called again on the 22nd of April.