Another life lost in road accident

A man in his 40s passed away at the Lautoka Hospital following a motor vehicle accident yesterday morning.

The victim was driving along Lovu in Lautoka when it is alleged he lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road.

As a result the vehicle landed in a nearby drain.

Police say the victim was rushed to the Lautoka Hospital where he was admitted for a few hours and later passed away.

Two of his passengers remain admitted at the Lautoka Hospital.