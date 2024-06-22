Ambassador Tarakinikini presents draft resolution on New Caledonia

[Source: Permanent Mission of Fiji to the United Nations/Facebook]

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Filipo Tarakinikini, introduced a draft resolution during the resumed session of the special committee.

The resolution was presented on behalf of Papua New Guinea and Fiji regarding the implementation of the declaration on granting independence to colonial countries.

In his remarks, Ambassador Tarakinikini highlighted that Fiji welcomes and supports peaceful efforts to restore normalcy to the territory.

Article continues after advertisement

He also encouraged open, transparent, and inclusive dialogue between all stakeholders in New Caledonia and all the administering powers.

“Dialogue that is peaceful, that is in good faith, that is mutually respectful, and ultimately one that will help deliver the future New Caledonia wants as a collective whole. Accordingly, the draft resolution on New Caledonia retains much of the text from the previous iterations.”

He adds that last month the non-self-governing territory of New Caledonia witnessed tragic violence, threats to peace and security, and tensions over the electoral process for the provincial election, as well as the self-determination process, which continued to simmer after 36 years of stability, peace, and security and measured progress in the self-determination process in New Caledonia.

He further adds that it is in this context that tact and sensitivity are important and necessary in the framing of the draft resolution on the question of New Caledonia.

He adds that the draft resolution on New Caledonia presents a balanced and fair perspective on the evolving situation in New Caledonia.

Tarakinikini says that Fiji and Papua New Guinea, once again, seek the Committee’s support to adopt the draft Resolution on New Caledonia by consensus.