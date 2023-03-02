Alleged impersonators remanded for death of Canadian national

[Source: File]

Two men charged with the alleged murder of a Fijian-born Canadian national have been remanded in custody.

They appeared at the Nausori Magistrate Court yesterday.

It’s alleged that the victim had been communicating with one of the suspects, who was using a fake profile as a woman, and the two had planned to meet upon his arrival, where they took him under the pretext of meeting the woman he was communicating with.

It is alleged that while the three were drinking alcohol, the two committed the offense.

The victim’s body was found floating in the Waimaro River near Waito Village in Tailevu.

Both have been remanded until the 15th of March, and their cases will be transferred to the High Court.