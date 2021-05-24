Home

Alleged assault victim dies in hospital

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 1, 2022 3:40 pm

Police are investigating the death of a man who was allegedly assaulted three days ago.

The incident happened in Rampurwa Road Narere in Nasinu on Saturday.

Police believe the victim was assaulted by a woman during a drinking party.

He was rushed to the hospital but died the following day.

A post mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of the death.

