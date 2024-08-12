Alarming statistics threatens future of children

The escalation of statistics on illicit drugs and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) has threatened the future of children in Fiji.

This has been stressed by Fiji Red Cross Society’s Director General, Ragigia Dawai at their inaugural youth talanoa session at Novotel Hotel in Lami today.

She says Fiji have been confronted with the sobering fact children are involved in the peddling of drugs, while the youngest person living with HIV is under the age of 10.

Dawai says the reality demands immediate attention through a collaborative approach by stakeholders.

“We cannot afford to shy away from these difficult conversations. We must equip our youth with the knowledge, the resources and the support they need to make informed decisions and informed choices, to resist the temptations of drugs and to protect themselves and others from HIV.”

Dawai says the statistics are not just numbers, but a life that must be nurtured and protected by every member of the public.

She adds there is hope in the fight against drugs and HIV, as they have faith in our youth to address such critical issues in the country.

Dawai further says their attempt to address pressing issues is evident in the involvement of youth in genuine discussions such as the inaugural youth talanoa session by FRCS.

32 volunteers are part of the youth talanoa session, representing the 16 branches under the Fiji Red Cross Society.