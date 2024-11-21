Alarming rise in child abuse cases

Serious concerns over the growing issue of child violence in environments that should be safe, like homes has been raised.

Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Affairs Salaseini Daunabuna highlights the troubling statistics from the National Child Welfare Act database, revealing that 72.7 per cent which is equivalent to 1074 of 1477 perpetrators of child violence were known to their victims.

She said that of 1074 perpetrators, 50 per cent or 537 were immediate family members, emphasizing the vulnerability of children within their own households.

“This was an increase compared to 2022, to which 3.7% were below the age of 1, and that should be very worrying for us as a community. These statistics indicate that child violence often occurs within what we should be calling a child-safe space.”

Daunabuna emphasizes the critical role of parents and guardians in ensuring the safety and well-being of children, free from abuse and any other forms of harm, and in fulfilling the child’s basic needs, which include food, water and shelter.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga notes the overwhelming nature of this issue.

“Not only we are dealing with drugs, we are dealing with delinquency, we’re dealing with crimes, but we’re also dealing with disasters, and we’re also dealing with climate change. All of the issues that we’re dealing with as stakeholders.”

The Ministry is pushing for greater efforts to end child violence and create a safer future for Fijian children.