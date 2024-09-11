Alarming increase of suicide among elderlies

A worrying statistic on suicide has emerged, as individuals above the age of 60 were recorded to have the highest number of suicides so far this year.

According to the Fiji Police Force, there have been nineteen cases of suicide and two cases of attempted suicide among people above the age of 60.

Acting Commissioner of Police and Chief of Crime, Sakeo Raikaci says considering the growth of issues confronting people, the alarming statistics highlight the importance of creating a culture of acceptance in society.

Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says beyond the statistics, the impact of suicide is deeply felt, people are shattered by the loss while guilt grips communities.

Dr Lalabalavu says it is essential for people to acknowledge that suicide is not only a concern for mental health but also a worry for public health in general.

“These statistics are not just numbers; they represent individuals—sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, friends, and colleagues—whose lives ended far too soon.”

Dr Lalabalavu emphasizes the necessity for improved attention on mental health, with a healthcare system that equally prioritizes both mental and physical health.

According to Fiji Police Force, there has been a slight decline in suicide overall; with 63 cases recorded between January and August this year compared to 66 cases for the same period last year.

It was noted that there was a higher prevalence of suicide among males with 50 cases, while there were eight cases of suicide and five cases of suicide among individuals below the age of 18.