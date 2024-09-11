News

Alarming increase of suicide among elderlies

Simione Tuvuki Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

September 11, 2024 6:25 am

A worrying statistic on suicide has emerged, as individuals above the age of 60 were recorded to have the highest number of suicides so far this year.

According to the Fiji Police Force, there have been nineteen cases of suicide and two cases of attempted suicide among people above the age of 60.

Acting Commissioner of Police and Chief of Crime, Sakeo Raikaci says considering the growth of issues confronting people, the alarming statistics highlight the importance of creating a culture of acceptance in society.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says beyond the statistics, the impact of suicide is deeply felt, people are shattered by the loss while guilt grips communities.

Dr Lalabalavu says it is essential for people to acknowledge that suicide is not only a concern for mental health but also a worry for public health in general.

“These statistics are not just numbers; they represent individuals—sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, friends, and colleagues—whose lives ended far too soon.”

Dr Lalabalavu emphasizes the necessity for improved attention on mental health, with a healthcare system that equally prioritizes both mental and physical health.

According to Fiji Police Force, there has been a slight decline in suicide overall; with 63 cases recorded between January and August this year compared to 66 cases for the same period last year.

It was noted that there was a higher prevalence of suicide among males with 50 cases, while there were eight cases of suicide and five cases of suicide among individuals below the age of 18.

 

Aviation academy investment a game changer: PM

Alarming increase of suicide among elderlies

Ministry prioritizing students studying under "tents"

DPM highlights untapped potential of iTaukei economy

Council urges to stop burning cane

Ministry plans consultations to revise housing policy

Funding secured for Pacific Dermatology Training

Fiji Airways invests in new simulators

Auditor General warns of control risks

Parents told to step up and be alert

Turaga welcomed by Koro Islanders

Trump, Harris set for key 2024 debate clash

U16 championship next for Vakaloloma

Singh to face Tongan giant

Internet suspended in Manipur after student clashes

New Starbucks CEO to focus on improving US stores

Creative ideas needed to tackle drugs: Kuruleca

Dozens killed, wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza tent camp

Ipswich legend Burley being treated for cancer

World Bank chief says global lender must change

CMA Awards 2024 nominations led by Morgan Wallen

Michael Keaton would like to use his birth name

Russia's birth rate slides to lowest in quarter century in 2024

Preparation for 2025 series underway

Army beats Huva Stallions

Kolinisau added into RugbyTown Walk of Fame

Addo-Carr stands down from final over cocaine test

Ministry sees literacy improvement in schools

Fiji joins RECOVER Project to boost climate adaptation

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ cast react to the ‘wild’ backlash

Australia captain Hewitt shrugs off De Minaur loss

Sydney FC signing Klimala bent on career reboot

Australia a step closer to social media bans for kids

Police footage shows officers forcing Dolphins' Hill to ground

Kathy Bates says ‘Matlock’ will be her ‘last dance’

Trump backs legalizing Marijuana for adults in Florida

Le Saos is new French Ambassador to Fiji

HA invites bids for remaining Covata residential lots

Pakistani police detain two parliamentarians

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul attain EGOT status after Emmy win

Workers at Samsung India plant strike

Hayne on Fiji Bati radar

Philadelphia gears up for Harris-Trump debate with protests expected

Selena Gomez shares how ongoing ‘medical issues’

Promising pathways for young rugby talents

Fuli focuses on preparing Fijiana 7s for future

Germany tightens controls at all borders in immigration crackdown

Indian news agency ANI sues Netflix for using its content

Over 100 suicides recorded annually in Fiji

Kendrick Lamar’s wordsmith journey to Super Bowl halftime headliner

Police continue probe into woman’s death

New drug laws vital to Fiji’s security: Vakalalabure

Stone to replace rested Atkinson in England squad for Australia ODIs

Manchester United new stadium plans move forward

Tourism stakeholder raises concerns on drug trends

Landmark settlements for children detained in Nauru

RKS celebrates 100 years with insightful business talk

Tanoa Hotel planting for the future

Penang Mill's revival depends on cane supply says Raj

Princess Kate says she is grateful after finishing chemotherapy

Google aimed to control web ad tech

Bruce Springsteen takes fans backstage

PS urges action against drug problem

Tommy Hilfiger goes for nautical looks at New York Fashion Week

NFA concerned with increase in fire incidences

Rokosawa appointed new CEO of LTA

Typhoon Yagi hits Vietnam killing dozens

Oracle beats quarterly revenue estimates

Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' shut out of Country Music Award nominations

Biden finalizes rule to strengthen mental health law

Apple's key launches at iPhone 16 unveiling event

James Earl Jones, voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93

India confirms Mpox case not linked to current outbreak

Police hunt for man after woman’s death

Huawei racks up 3 mln pre-orders for tri-fold phone

Apple debuts iPhone 16 with AI software

Kolinisau to scout players from U18 Schoolboys

Fears of 'Lost Generation' as Gaza schools remain closed

Fuli’s tenure ends in December, FRU to seek new coach

Tourism to drive $1-2 billion into economy: Kamikamica

Kane inspired by Ronaldo ahead of 100th England Cap

India-based firm to assess Fiji's railway upgrades

Ex-US military leaders back Harris, call Trump a danger

Nissanka's masterclass secures Sri Lanka's test win over England

Valencia takes action over Mir's assault allegations

Rising demand for surveyors amid development boom

De Ligt backed by Dutch coach for Germany clash

Ministry gets budget to fix staffing shortages

Ex-scholar reflect time spent at RKS

NFA investigates three residential fires

Fiji delegation in Jakarta for peer exchange

Prasad highlights Girmitiya’s educational legacy

Amy Adams walks the TIFF red carpet

Mining bash to dish up nuclear as PM pushes future plan

'Harbin' brings out fans of Korean stars in Toronto

Kolinisau coach for another four years

Players impress organizers

Drug use was present during festivities says Police

St Giles Hospital faces bed shortage

Brisbane defender Payne cleared of serious knee injury

Accountability crucial in free education grants: Radrodro

Childcare rapist to face sentencing for 307 offences

Powell to remain Hockeyroos coach until 2028 Olympics

Esther Gonzalez helps Gotham beat sinking Dash

Radrodro stresses on preparedness as Term Three begins

Stakeholders’ discontent with FSC

'The Wild Robot' depicts technology and nature coexisting

Sri Lanka serene at 94-1, chasing 219, after reckless England flame out

Kendrick Lamar to headline Super Bowl halftime show

US House Republican report blasts Biden over chaotic Afghan withdrawal

Over 182, 000 TINs issues in seven months

Vietnam's death toll from Typhoon Yagi rises to 24

DPM Prasad lauds women’s contributions

PRF calls for waste reduction

Greece to tax cruise ship arrivals

Almodovar's 'The Room Next Door' triumphs at Venice Festival

Amazon rivers' low water levels bring fresh challenges for locals

Miller appointed as Westpac's new CEO

Evidence of drug use at Hibiscus as PM urges RKS for help

Much room for improvement

FTU optimistic as negotiations resume

Cast of Ron Howard's "Eden" bonded

LTA cancels 49 driver licenses

McDonalds committed to the development of football

Sinner overcomes doping distraction en route to U.S. Open title

Speaker labels report as serious in nature

Ronaldo strikes late to give Portugal win over Scotland

Labasa mill crushes 350,000 tonnes of cane since June

Gunman crossing from Jordan kills three Israelis at border

U.S. Open draws a record 1 million fans over three weeks

Student drowns at Natadola Beach

Tourism Fiji working with global brand on a new hotel

$3.5m warehouse under construction in Toorak

List of winners at the 2024 Venice Film Festival

Israeli strikes on Syria kill at least four, injure 13

Police to face Navy in Escott Shield final

Orlando Bloom pays the price for a shot at glory in 'The Cut'

Germany's Scholz calls for renewed push for peace in Ukraine

Man dies following road accident

Livestock industry under threat

Nalumisa visits project sites in the west

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl

Greece to tax cruise ships to curb over-tourism

Russia captures Ukrainian town near Pokrovsk

Venezuelan opposition leader Gonzalez seeks asylum in Spain

Selectors impressed with players

Certain supermarkets among those implicated

FICAC probes 60 suspected fraud cases at Housing Authority

Junior Kulas let lead slip in OFC U16 opener

Dr. Pandit pushes for drug rehab ward

Smith thrills but Sri Lanka favourites to win test

Northern Ireland gift Portugal Bulgaria winner in Nations League

Trump and Harris vie for black voters in Georgia

Healthcare worker exodus unresolved

No recruitment until new Commissioner

Pages helps Dodgers with win

Springboks captain Kolisi departs Racing 92

NTC to go under review

WAF completes urgent repair works

Batirerega is Fiji’s first registered female surveyor

Fiji and Tonga's U16 Women's match ends in draw

Abundant talent of talent during McDonalds IDC

Social media giants face big fines in plan to ban kids

Groundbreaking for Labasa’s first gas crematorium

Shree Krishna Temple celebrates 100th anniversary

Duo charged for allegedly obtaining money by deception

England's Ali retires from international cricket at 37

US Open run boosts confidence despite final loss: Pegula

Academic advocates for multi-intelligence

Statement win from Samoa kicks off OFC Women’s U-16 Championship

Players worked hard for win

'Numerous persons' shot near highway in Kentucky

Shortage of EMTs in Fiji

One game at a time for Junior Kulas

Several stolen items seized, Man in custody

Argentina thumps Wallabies

Man and boy rescued from sea

Sabalenka beats Pegula to win U.S. Open women's title

Sinner set to crash Fritz's U.S. Open party

Alleged drug dealers in custody

Springboks end 15-Year wait for Freedom Cup

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 61 in 48 hours as UN pursues vaccinations

$4.5 billion since 2019, growing by 17 percent on average

Festival opening disappoints, PM wants explanation

Kumar claims timber fraud behind termite crisis

Significant transformation in Labasa’s retail landscape

Junior Kulas ready to battle

Priya proud of team’s effort

Japan overpowers USA in Pacific Nations Cup

Nuggets, Jamal Murray agree to 4-year, $208M extension

Waqaniburotu scoops double crown

Tora crowned Hibiscus Queen

Ministry acknowledges timely assistance

Rodu adamant of side

WOWSKids Fiji to establish child care center

Typhoon Yagi heads for Vietnam after battering China

Brazil beats Canada

Westpac Fiji champions gender diversity

Float parade shines through the rain

France overpowers Young Kulas