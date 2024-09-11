Alarming increase in self-harm among girls

Recent statistics show that girls topped the list of attempted suicide or committed self-harm between 2022 and July 2024.

The Ministry for Women and Social Protection says over the three-year period; 67 children attempted suicide or committed self-harm, out of which 79 percent were girls between the ages of 13 and 17.

The Ministry is urging everyone to start the conversation on mental health, fostering an environment where individuals feel safe to share their struggles and seek help.

It also says to change the narrative on suicide means to transform the perspective of the complex issue, shifting from a culture of silence to openness.

Meanwhile, according to Fiji Police Force statistics; over a six-year period, between 2016 and 2021, there were 1,276 cases of suicide and attempted suicide.

On average for the six-year period, there were 213 cases per year with nearly half of the cases for attempted suicide resulting in death.

The highest number of cases were recorded in 2019 with 244 incidents.

Of the 244 incidents, the Western Division consistently registered high numbers.