Ahluwalia to remain in Samoa

USP Vice Chancellor and President Professor Pal Ahluwalia [File Photo]

University of the South Pacific Vice Chancellor and President Professor Pal Ahluwalia will continue to be based in Samoa, where the University provides him and his family a house.

Acting Pro-Chancellor and Chair of USP Council Pat Walsh says this in accordance with his current contract.

Walsh says the arrangement is not of Professor Ahluwalia’s choosing nor is it one that will be resolved overnight

He adds the matter of the Vice-Chancellor’s residential location for the rest of his current term as well as his new contract is being negotiated between the USP Council and the member countries concerned and will be dealt with as soon as possible.

In the meantime, he adds that all travel expenses (including per diems) incurred by the Vice-Chancellor is within his Council-approved entitlements and emoluments and irrespective of where he lives, it is expected that the role will entail extensive travel across the region and beyond.

He adds the Vice-Chancellor does not have any involvement in determining his per-diem rate or travel entitlements as this is set by the USP Council.