Agreement reached on Troika mission for New Caledonia

The French State and the government of New Caledonia have agreed on the “Terms of Reference” for the Pacific Islands Forum’s Troika mission.

Earlier this month, PIF leaders agreed to deploy a Forum Troika-led mission to New Caledonia following unrest that began on May 13.

However, the mission was postponed due to the process and protocols that need to be addressed before a Troika visit.

French Ambassador to the Pacific, Véronique Roger-Lacan, says France is looking forward to welcoming the high-level information mission to New Caledonia when it is ready.

“France, as a founder and promotor of the international public order stemming from the United Nations charter, has heard the PIF calls for transparency and sharing of information in the context of the current crisis in New Caledonia, one of its members.”

The mission will be led by Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown, Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, and Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni.

Roger-Lacan emphasized that their priority is to foster dialogue among the various groups in New Caledonia mentioned in the Nouméa Accord and to rebuild the territory’s public and private infrastructure.

She also stresses the need to put a final stop to violence, which must be condemned.