News

AG to review amendments to media law

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

February 5, 2023 1:03 pm

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica says the amendments to the Media Act will be presented first to the Attorney-General.

He says the plan is to try and schedule a meeting with the Fijian Media Association next week.

Kamikamica says following the discussions with FMA and other relevant stakeholders, changes to be incorporated into the Act will then be done.

Article continues after advertisement

“Next week there will be a meeting with all the media. I think some of the embassies too want to attend that meeting and so we will have that meeting just to get a brief and identify the proposed areas that are of concern even we can propose what are the exact changes are and we can start the process of changing the law.”

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has also reiterated the government’s commitment to reviewing the laws that govern the media in Fiji.

“Media legislation will be reviewed to strengthen freedom of the press and the peoples’ right to information. The Government is taking a strong position on this, along with respect for civil rights and freedoms.”

The government is adamant about making changes that would allow the media to operate freely and independently.

 

Man in critical condition, police seeking identity

Police emergency line 917 down

AG to review amendments to media law

Cancer is treatable: Dr Tudravu

Driver charged while man dies in a separate accident

Police report illicit drug arrests

Teenager youngest drug suspect

Rabuka on statutory appointments

Back to school rush

MSME and agriculture make up 94% of FDB’s portfolio

Vosarogo urges communities to build resilience

Russia, Ukraine swap prisoners as battle for Bakhmut rages

Ba through to futsal IDC final

US shoots down airship over Atlantic

Cricket teams challenged

Changes to Maori All Stars squad

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young had their first baby together

Chile wildfires leave at least 22 people dead, officials say

Extra futsal finals set for today

Rewa building from last year’s performance

Pope Francis pleads for peace as he meets South Sudanese people displaced by war

Scotland beats England in thrilling Six Nations encounter

Arsenal and Liverpool stunned in EPL

CCNASWP work acknowledged

‘MILF Manor’ is queasy reality TV

Suva reigns in Vulaca tournament

Ba stuns Rewa, semi-finalists confirmed

Tailevu Naitasiri into last four

Labasa keeps semi-final hopes alive

Ukraine will fight for Bakhmut ‘as long as we can’: Zelenskyy

Northern flooding claims man’s life

Walk-in cooler and freezer improves laboratory’s storage

Suva through to Extra futsal semi-final

Nasese road work to complete this year

Raiwai teams aiming to bring back their glory days

Man arrested, but motive unknown in Dallas Zoo monkey theft

Roosters pair ruled out for Maori

Turnout for Cancer walk encouraging

Elon Musk found not guilty of fraud over Tesla tweet

Middle and long distance revival for Athletics Fiji

New experience for Savusavu futsal

Opposition MPs missing from reception

FHEC told to rebrand

Fulham holds Chelsea

Sam Smith 'truly overwhelmed' by number one album Gloria

Parents urged to be more compassionate

Saneem questions legality of name on watch list

Chinese balloon high over US stirs unease far below

Austin Butler’s costar Dave Bautista says the Elvis accent isn’t in ‘Dune’ sequel

Mafia boss found working as pizza boss after 16 years on the run

Plans outlined for sugar sector

Nadi upsets Lami in second Extra futsal pool match

Delainavesi White on a mission

Government plans to review education system

Economic growth to continue: Westpac Fiji

Four Fijians in Reds squad for trial match

FLP leader calls for investigation against FICAC Commissioner

First ever parametric micro insurance paid out

Vanessa Hudgens engaged to baseball player Cole Tucker

US halts Blinken China visit after spy balloon row

Turkey summons nine Western ambassadors over security alerts

Possibility of a mini budget: Rabuka

Radrodro clarifies TELS miscommunication

Hunt for Bati coach starts

New players on show at Vulaca tournament

Tourism Fiji partners with Waste Recyclers

New targeted strategy to assist the vulnerable

FNU Chancellor and council members resign

FICAC confirms receiving complaint against former SOE

Man charged for death of daughter's boyfriend

$3K boost for Suva futsal

EU’s top brass prepares for summit with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Missing fishermen reunites with family

Money belongs to hardworking citizens, Judge tells Prakash

President urges government to uphold rule of law, Parliament opens

GCC meets in May

Silktails youngster out for six months

Selected Standing Orders waived

Sulua hopes to impress national selectors

Suva coach trusts his squad

Former MP handed partial suspended sentence

Three reported missing at sea

Government drafts plans for revival of Health and Medical sector

Lisa Marie Presley leaves behind a music fortune and a family dispute

US tracking suspected Chinese surveillance balloon

Labasa town flooded

Microsoft rolls out ChatGPT-powered Teams Premium

BBC News channel announces chief presenter line-up for revamp

Israel says Sudan peace deal to be signed in Washington

Rita Ora ‘guided’ Taika Waititi when choosing engagement rings

Israel and Sudan finalize text of peace agreement, says Israeli foreign minister

Apple's lower iPhone sales drive first profit miss since 2016

Saneem referred to FICAC

Amazon's outlook disappoints as customer budgets stay tight

US secures deal on Philippines bases to complete arc around China

Jessica Simpson reveals secret romance with ‘massive movie star’

Beyoncé ticket rush begins as pre-sale opens for UK tour dates

Russian President Vladimir Putin compares Ukraine invasion to Stalingrad fight against Nazi Germany

Australia Won’t Put King Charles on Its 5-Dollar Bill

Police ban planned Quran burning protest in Norway

Kim Petras talks religion, trans community ahead of Grammys

FSC’s losses accumulates into millions: Sugar Minister

Tikoduadua pledges support to RFMF

Fisherman denied bail

Government focuses on the health sector: Rabuka

Reviews expected in banking process

Consultative approach needed: Qereqeretabua

There’s no doubting he loves Aotearoa

28 new COVID-19 cases

Youth empowerment for new FNRL Chair

94 percent of FDB’s portfolio in MSME and agriculture

Army shifts focus to Nawaka 7s

Wins for Labasa, Suva and Rewa in Futsal IDC

Bus service and road condition concerns villagers

Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury

46-point first quarter sends Celtics past Nets

Stall on Samoan seasonal worker scheme 'a huge letdown'

Stability of the RFMF guarantees national stability: Tikoduadua

Salesi Temo sworn in as Acting Chief Justice

Bainimarama lied in Parliament, NFP claims

Cotter resigns

Cokanasiga extends stay with Bath

Children’s Hospital performs 100th surgery

Matarerega returns to Suva

Labasa a hive of activity for back-to-school shopping

US seeks deal on Philippines bases to complete arc around China

Dolly Parton latest celebrity to be targeted in online scam

Jones may give Vunivalu another chance

Working people falling into the debt cycle

Focus on reducing the cost of living: Narube

Young Bobo joins Suva football

Democratic-backed Connecticut bill would ban ‘Latinx’ term

Collaboration is critical in preparing for tsunamis

MSME makes an 18% GDP contribution

Alec Baldwin scheduled for court on charges in set death

Muaivuso villagers welcome water assistance

Kylian Mbappe suffer injury as PSG win

RFMF accords traditional welcome to Tikoduadua

Sawanikula villagers raise concerns with PM

Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral

‘Dr. Phil’ talk show to end daytime TV run after 21 years

Ukraine billionaire Ihor Kolomoisky targeted in new anti-corruption swoop

Man United makes Carabao Cup final

Iranian couple handed prison sentence for dancing in the streets

Will Smith confirms sequel, a year after Chris Rock slap

Man charged with murder to face court

Body found in Vatuwaqa identified

Ministry enhances their engagement with its sectors

Government willing to work with SPREP

Tikoduadua visits RFMF Commander

FedEx to cut senior jobs as part of larger staff reduction

Qatar Airways, Airbus reach settlement in A350 legal case

Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ tour

Biden moves to slash U.S. credit card fees, app charges

No classified documents found at president's beach house

Michael Jackson's nephew Jafaar Jackson to play him in biopic

Apple set to post rare revenue drop as focus shifts to demand rebound

Pope Francis in DR Congo: A million celebrate Kinshasa Mass

James Gunn discusses Henry Cavill exit and DCU future

FSC technically bankrupt, owes $400m

Former FSC Board needs to be held accountable: Singh

Government to re-look at FICAC’s role

‘No Jab, No Job’ to be removed soon: AG

Lorde on bringing her Solar Power tour home, her texts to Jacinda and where she’s been hiding

62 percent pass rate for Year 8

FNRL remodels competition

Continue investigating Saneem says FLP

Great opportunity for Fiji Futsal coach

Tabuya encourages women to take up opportunities

Major boost for Nataleira 7s

FRA to commence with reconstruction of Korotogo roundabout

Djokovic played Australian Open with 3cm tear in hamstring

NFL great Tom Brady says he is retiring 'for good'

James Gunn reveals next decade of DC movies and TV shows

New York attorney general calls for new sanctions against Donald Trump

Pearls coach disappointed with low interest

Former FSC CEO paid over $840k says Minister

PM addresses nepotism concerns

Matererega interested in re-joining Suva

We have to work within budget: FRA

AG pays visit to Fiji Met

NRL denies rejecting league pregnancy and leave policy

UN commits to further support SMEs, Cooperatives, Media

Pakistan mosque blast: What is behind the deadly attack?

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announce ‘Bad Boys’ sequel

'My drug use got pretty deep and really dangerous'

4 key suspects in Haiti presidential slaying in US custody

Elton John tops highest-grossing music tour of all time list

Twitter makes first interest payment on Musk buyout debt

U.S. says Russia violating New START nuclear arms control treaty

Cabinet approves municipal council elections

Bainimarama given time to vacate PM's residence

Telecom launches new Online Top-Up service

Fiji strengthens economic ties with New Caledonia

Cabinet approves National Economic Summit

Fiji Finals in May

Cooperation arrangements to boost military engagements

Will Smith, Martin Lawrence reteaming for ‘Bad Boys’ sequel

ACP Lutunauga is new FNRL Chair

Government to establish decision-making machinery