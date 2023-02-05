AG to review amendments to media law

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica says the amendments to the Media Act will be presented first to the Attorney-General.

He says the plan is to try and schedule a meeting with the Fijian Media Association next week.

Kamikamica says following the discussions with FMA and other relevant stakeholders, changes to be incorporated into the Act will then be done.

“Next week there will be a meeting with all the media. I think some of the embassies too want to attend that meeting and so we will have that meeting just to get a brief and identify the proposed areas that are of concern even we can propose what are the exact changes are and we can start the process of changing the law.”

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has also reiterated the government’s commitment to reviewing the laws that govern the media in Fiji.

“Media legislation will be reviewed to strengthen freedom of the press and the peoples’ right to information. The Government is taking a strong position on this, along with respect for civil rights and freedoms.”

The government is adamant about making changes that would allow the media to operate freely and independently.